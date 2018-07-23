Like a phoenix, Country Classic Cars has been reborn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEAR STAUNTON, IL - He`s the auto enthusiast who can't stop time, but he turns back its hands every day.

“We have a little over 600 cars and trucks here,” says Russell Noel, Co-owner Country Classic Cars. “It`s been a good hobby and business for the last 20 years.”

Motorists making their way up and down Interstate 55 near Staunton, Illinois have surely seen the old cars off old Route 66.

“We`ve sold cars to Ghana recently,” says Noel. “Ghana, that`s crazy. We`ve sold to Australia, Sweden, Switzerland, and Africa.”

A five-alarm fire damaged several buildings and destroyed 150 classic cars last August.

The very next morning they decided to remain in business and by the end of the day sold three cars.

“The Fire Department the job they did was beyond compare,” says Anita Noel, Co-owner Country Classic Cars. “I couldn`t even say enough. People sent food different businesses because we were here and went right back to work immediately tackling the problem of staying open.”

Heartbroken classic car lovers from around the country heard the news about Country Classic Cars.

But almost a year later the business is back in gear and on its way to the big screen.

“We just sold ten to a new movie actually they`re shooting as we speak `Love Craft Country` in Chicago,” says Russell Noel, Co-owner Country Classic Cars.

And it`s not the first time their cars have been seen on the silver screen.

The Noel`s have had their antique autos in both films `A League of Their Own` and `Indiana Jones.`

Thankful for their friends and neighbors who stopped by, the Stanton business isn't going anywhere.

But they will take you back a few decades if you stop by.

39.030640 -89.751092