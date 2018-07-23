Man passing bad checks at Big River Running stores

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Police in Town and Country are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of passing fraudulent checks at several Big River Running stores around town over the last several weeks.

According to Detective Chris Hunt, a spokesman for the Town and Country Police Department, the suspect has passed bad checks at stores in Town and Country, University City, and St. Louis City, to purchase nearly $2,000 in merchandise.

Police described the suspect as an African-American man in his mid-30s or early 40s, standing between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a stocky build, mostly bald with grey/silver hair on the side.

Anybody with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Town and Country Police Department at 314-432-4696.