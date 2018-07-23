× Metro buses collide in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. – Police, firefighters, and EMTs scrambled to the scene of a serious bus collision in Berkeley Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred at N. Hanley and Airport roads.

The exact number of injuries was not immediately disclosed.

