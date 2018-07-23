× Moosylvania opens co-working space for millennials in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD- There’s a new business space in Maplewood that’s targeting working millennials.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report the space called Maplework. It is an extension of the digital advertising agency, “Moosylvania.”

It’s meant for millennials looking for a flexible workspace with other working professionals. Maplework, officials say with all the random entrepreneurial businesses in the area there was a need for modern and trendy office space.

Rent for office space ranges from $275 to 1,300 a month. Each membership comes with free parking, internet access, coffee and tea, mail service and a business hours receptionist.