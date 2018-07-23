× New soul food restaurant to open in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Christi Robertson hopes you’ll wear out the soles of your shoes eating at her planned soul food restaurant late summer or early fall.

Robertson of Belleville, Illinois plans to open C and C Food for Your Soul at 225 N. Illinois St., just two blocks from downtown Belleville’s Public Square.

The Belleville News Deomcrat reports she’ll serve homemade fried chicken, smothered pork chops macaroni and cheese. Good old-fashioned food that will fill your soul with comfort.

The restaurant is planned for a vacant storefront along North Illinois Street. Parking is available directly behind the restaurant as well as on C Street and in a city parking lot at the intersection of B and Illinois streets.

C and C will also offer a jazz brunch with live music on Sundays.