One person dead after shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead in north St. Louis Monday.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on North Market Street at Bacon Street.

Paramedics worked to keep the man alive at that location before being able to take him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the victim appeared to be in his 40’s.