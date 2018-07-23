× One person dead, one injured in accident outside Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed Monday afternoon in a car accident at a busy intersection just outside Forest Park.

The accident occurred at Union and Lindell boulevards.

One vehicle was traveling west on Lindell when the driver struck the cement guardrail on the overpass and knocked loose a large piece of that rail. That piece fell and landed on an unsuspecting vehicle traveling beneath the overpass, killing the driver of that vehicle.

Authorities closed Forest Park between Union and Kingshighway to all vehicle and foot traffic.