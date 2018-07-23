Outrage after foul ball tossed to young fan grabbed by adult

CHICAGO — A ball that appeared to be tossed to a young boy holding a baseball glove was grabbed by a man sitting behind him — and as you might expect, the internet has a lot to say on the issue.

The video was tweeted on Major League Baseball’s Cut4 twitter account with the words, “When going to a baseball game, DON’T be this guy.”

In a story posted on SBNation, the writer said, “This adult might have deserved the benefit of the doubt. After all, he might have a child at home who also wants a baseball. This we don’t know. But that goodwill went out the window because the ballboy specifically tossed the ball to the child in the front row.”

The Cubs made up for the kid missing out on the ball by delivering two baseballs signed by Javier Baez.

Jose Quintana pitched seven effective innings, keeping Matt Carpenter in the ballpark and helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday.

Quintana (9-6) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out six and walked four in his first start since July 10. The left-hander also matched his career high with 121 pitches after he got an extended break to work with pitching coach Jim Hickey on his changeup and get over some shoulder fatigue.

Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Mike Mayers (2-1) with two out in the sixth inning, and the Cubs broke it open with three runs in the eighth. The NL Central leaders took three of five from the Cardinals in their first series after the All-Star break and moved 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Milwaukee.

Carpenter’s homer streak ended at six games, a single-season record for St. Louis.