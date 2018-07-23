Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lennon is a 1.5-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society.

She came to the MEHS nursing five puppies, who have since been adopted. Now it's Lennon's turn to find a forever home!

Lennon is a very sweet girl. She's potty-trained, gets along with kids and dogs, knows basic commands, and walks well on a leash.

She is very well-behaved and affectionate - such a sweetheart!

You can visit Lennon at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.