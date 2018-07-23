× Ritz Cracker products recalled over possible salmonella risk

ST. LOUIS- You’d better check your pantry for a potential problem: Sixteen varieties of Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz bits are under a voluntary recall.

The company Modelez Global says its products containing whey powder could be tainted with salmonella.

The recall affects certain types of cracker sandwiches Including everything crackers with cream cheese and whole wheat crackers with white cheddar cheese.

No one has reported any illnesses, but consumers are urged not to eat the products.