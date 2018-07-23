Is salsa the secret to some Cardinals’ success? Carp’s recipe excites team
ST. LOUIS – Matt Carpenter made history in this weekend’s series against the Chicago Cubs, and some of his success may be accredited to his homemade salsa.
Carpenter extended his home run streak to six games on Saturday, after sharing videos of the salsa prior to Saturday’s games. Carpenter said teammate Adam Wainwright planted a garden in his yard and from that he made his salsa. He said he just happened to bring it on the road trip.
Carpenter also set a Cardinals record with a streak of 12 extra base hits in a row.
Bud Norris had some of the salsa before his save in one of Saturday’s games, and Dexter Fowler was shown eating a spoonful before Sunday’s game in which he went 2-for-3 and was on base three times.
Carpenter’s home run streak unfortunately came to an end after Sunday’s game, but his homemade salsa was certainly the food to eat on the Chicago road trip.