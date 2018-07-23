Back for the first time in 12 years, Gypsy is coming to The Muny July 27th through August 2nd! Set all across America in the 1920’s, Gypsy is sure to leave you wanting more!

Revered by many as the greatest musical ever written, Gypsy is the timeless tale of an ambitious stage mother, Momma Rose, fighting for her daughters’ success…while secretly yearning for her own. With a book by Academy Award-winner Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy features countless showstoppers, including “Let Me Entertain You,” and “Together, Wherever We Go.” Take our word for it, “You Gotta Get a Gimmick,” or better yet a ticket, to see this spectacular Muny gem shine.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, July 23rd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.