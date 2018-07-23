Speeding car punches hole into south St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2 reporter Erika Tallan was assigned to another story in south St. Louis city when a car raced by her and slammed into a building. The car crashed into a home located at Winnebago and Compton.

A red Dodge Charger ran a stop sign Monday afternoon, drove two blocks, and crashed into a car and then a home. The car punched a hole into the side of the home. The front of the vehicle is poking into the basement.

Erika Tallan and her photographer have video of four people running from the wreckage. Some of them were bloodied. One was tangled up in an airbag. All ran down the alley.

The driver of the vehicle returned to the scene, covered in blood, to retrieve his football jersey. The suspects have not yet been identified by police. They arrived at the scene about 20 minutes after the accident.