St. Louis ranks near the bottom of 'Best Big Cities' list

ST. LOUIS, MO — Personal finance website WalletHub has released a report of “2018’s Best Big Cities to Live in.” St. Louis comes in near the bottom of the list. Out of the 62 cities listed the Gateway to the West beat Baltimore, Cleveland, Memphis and Detroit.

St. Louis ranks near the middle of the pack for affordability and quality of life. The city lags in scores corresponding to economic, education, health and safety.

“Big cities represent opportunity, economic and otherwise, which appeals to people of all walks of life – especially young professionals seeking advancement in their careers and social lives. Another main draw is easy access to diverse dining and entertainment options that are comparatively scarce in more rural settings.

But big-city life requires tradeoffs, too. Higher cost of living is a concern, along with pollution, traffic delays and limited living space. Each major U.S. city has a unique set of issues, to go along with its own character and charm. However, some big cities tackle their problems and emphasize their strengths more efficiently than others,” writes WalletHub.

The top 5 cities on the list:

1. Seattle, WA

2. Virginia Beach, VA

3. Austin, TX

4. San Francisco, CA

5. San Diego, CA

The bottom 5 cities on the list:

58. St. Louis, MO

59. Baltimore, MD

60. Cleveland, OH

61. Memphis, TN

62. Detroit, MI