'Star Trek: The Next Generation' themed vodka launched at comic con

ST. LOUIS- Now your vodka can live long and prosper.

During comic-con Silver Screen Bottling Company announced the release of a star-trek inspired vodka called Ten-Forward.

The drinks is named after a bar on starship enterprised in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

According to its website, the vodka is distilled six times from American grain, and filtered through hardwood charcoal.

To make the vodka, the company launches a small batch of the alcohol to the edge of the earth’s atmosphere in a high-altitude balloon. When it returns to earth, it is blended with the rest of the ingredients and bottled.

It is now available for pre-order for $29.99.