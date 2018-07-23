Sunken duck boat raised from Table Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A duck boat that sank in southern Missouri, killing 17 people aboard, has been raised.

Live broadcast footage from KYTV showed a crane that is attached to a barge pulling the Ride the Ducks boat from Table Rock Lake on Monday morning. A boat pushed it toward the shore.

The boat sank Thursday night in churning waves near the tourist town of Branson. The victims were from Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. The boat was submerged in 80 feet (24 meters) of water.

The National Transportation Safety Board and U.S. Coast Guard are investigating what caused the boat to sink.

The Patrol's Dive team is assisting with the recovery of the Duck Boat from Table Rock Lake. pic.twitter.com/EZ08FtyiNx — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) July 23, 2018

Funeral services are set for Wednesday for two Arkansas victims of a duck boat accident in a Missouri lake.

Osceola Church of Christ posted on Facebook that funerals for 15-year-old Lance Smith and 53-year-old Steve Smith will be held Wednesday afternoon. Visitation services will also be held Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon at the church in Osceola, which is about 175 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

The father and son were among 17 people killed when their tour boat capsized on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, on Thursday. Steve Smith's daughter 14-year-old daughter, Loren Smith, was also on the boat, but survived.

Other victims were from Missouri, Indiana and Illinois.

Funerals are set for Friday for our of nine Indiana family members who died when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake.

The Indianapolis church services will honor the husband and three children of Tia Coleman. She and her 13-year-old nephew were the only members of their family who boarded the duck boat to survive Thursday's sinking. The Colemans were among 17 people killed when the duck boat capsized and sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson during a storm.

Church secretary Lynthia Bruce says a visitation will be held Friday morning at Grace Apostolic Church followed by funerals for 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.

A vigil for the Colemans is set for Monday evening at a different Indianapolis church.

A Missouri law requires boat passengers ages 7 and younger to wear life jackets whenever they're on the water, but commercial vessels like the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake are exempt.

Seventeen people, including three ages 7 or younger, died Thursday when one of the amphibious vehicles sank amid churning waves. The victims were from Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Lt. Tasha Sadowicz of the U.S. Coast Guard says commercial vehicles like duck boats are required only to have enough flotation devices for all passengers and crew, and life jackets that fit every child on board.

An investigation into the cause of the duck boat accident is underway but could take months or longer to complete.

