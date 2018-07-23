× Wildwood City Council to vote on Hidden Valley zipline site

WILDWOOD, Mo. – The Wildwood city council will meet Monday, July 23 at 7p.m. to consider a new site development plan for a zip line at the Hidden Valley Ski Resort.

The council approved a conditional use permit last January 2017 and gave developers 12 months to submit the site development plan.

Wildwood’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the plan for four zip lines, with the addition of a high berm to help cut down on noise.

Hidden valley owners threatened to close last year saying they need a year-round zip line operation to help them make enough money to stay in business.