Affton Firefighters use donated school buses for rescue training

ST. LOUIS. - The start of school is just around the corner and with that, hundreds of school buses will be on the roads.

Tuesday morning, firefighters in Affton have started training on how to respond to school bus crashes and rescue those including children who might be trapped in the bus after a wreck.

The training took place at Fire Station #2 on Valcour just off Gravois. Two school buses were donated to The Affton Fire Department for the valuable simulation training.

Assistant chief Ben Wasre, demonstrates how to rescue a person trapped beneath the bus while it is on its side.