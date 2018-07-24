Blues reach one-year, $3 million contract with Edmundson

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 24: Joel Edmundson #6 of the St. Louis Blues controls the puck during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 24, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Joel Edmundson
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday the terms of the contract with defenseman Joel Edmundson. The Blues and Edmundson have reached a deal of a one-year contract worth $3 million.
Edmundson set career highs last season with seven goals and 17 points for the Blues and dressed in 69 regular season games.