Burned human remains discovered in West Alton

WEST ALTON, Mo. – Authorities in St. Charles County are working to determine the identity of burned human remains that were discovered Tuesday in the West Alton area.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Maple Island Access around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Upon their arrival, officers found the remains.

The St. Charles County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death as well as identify the remains.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Charles County Crime Tips Line at 636-949-3002.

