Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…JULY 25, 2018
More excellent Summer weather around town on this Wednesday…lots of sun 89 for the high…another cool front will arrive on Thursday afternoon…in the northwest flow…maybe a spot thundershower Thursday afternoon…very limited…89 again…the best shot of rain will be Saturday night and Sunday…some needed rain…things are getting dry…rather cool Summer temps for Friday and over the weekend.