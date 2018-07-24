× Employees kick woman at St. Louis gas station; protest planned

ST. LOUIS, MO — Two gas station employees were taken into police custody after video shows them kicking a woman in front of their convenience store. EMS responded to the scene.

The incident at Northside Oil located at Goodfellow and Delmar is being shared widely on social media Tuesday.

A store employee tells FOX 2 that two workers were taken into custody by St. Louis Metropolitan Police at around 1:30pm Tuesday. The clerk tells FOX 2 that one of the two people in police custody is the owner of the gas station.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. The St Louis Circuit Attorney’s office says charges have not yet been issued in this case.

Shemika Russell shared the video of the store employees kicking the woman to her Facebook page at around 10am. The post has been shared over 1,500 times in five hours.

Several groups say they are planning a protest Tuesday afternoon. Expect Us writes on Facebook, “We are calling for accountability. He had no right to kick her!!”

Warning: This clip contains language that some viewers may find objectionable.