Fuel thefts occurring at commuter lots in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies will be stepping up patrols near Barnhart to make sure cars remain safe while commuters drop their vehicles off to save some gas and money.

Those cost-efficient practices were being taken for granted when a couple of commuters came back to their cars and found a hole had been drilled into their fuel tank and their gas drained.

There’s no word on what time of day this happened, but there have been a few cases of it happening this year with the latest this week.

Repairs cost thousands of dollars and of course, that bill falls on the car owners.

Commuters say they worry when they leave their car on this lot.

If you have any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact authorities.