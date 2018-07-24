Full video: Trump addresses annual VFW convention in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ President Donald Trump is addressing the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Tuesday, pointing to his support for the nation’s veterans as his new VA secretary begins his work.

Trump was speaking at the annual VF convention in Kansas City and was expected to highlight efforts to help more veterans see private doctors.

The Senate confirmed Pentagon official Robert Wilkie to be the new secretary of Veterans Affairs on Monday night. Wilkie has insisted that he won’t privatize the VA despite concerns raised by Democrats. Wilkie accompanied Trump to Kansas City.

Trump is also raising money for Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who is challenging Sen. Claire McCaskill in a race that’s key to Republican efforts to maintain their Senate majority.