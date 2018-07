Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The story made headlines around the world, 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a cave in Thailand for more than 2 weeks successfully rescued.

One of the people who help with the rescue efforts is from Marion, Illinois. Thanet Natisri volunteered in Thailand to help with water management.

He stopped by the Fox 2/KPLR11 studio to talk about his experience helping with the rescue.