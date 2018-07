St. Louis native Karlie Kloss is now engaged Josh Kushner. He is the 33-year-old brother of Jared Kushner. They have been dating since 2012.

Kloss posted this message to her Instagram fans: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍”

Vanity Fair reports that the couple are vacationing in Italy alongside Paul McCartney and several other wealthy business people and celebrities.

La dolce vita 🍋 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 23, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT