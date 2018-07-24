× National Tequila Day; Save on margaritas and shots near you

ST. LOUIS – If you needed an excuse to drink tequila on a weeknight, National Tequila Day is the perfect opportunity. July 24, is National Tequila Day and restaurants across the country are pouring deals for the holiday.

According to USA Today, Twin Peaks is offering discounted tequila shots. Chili’s will have three, $5 margarita options instead of just the usual one.

Some Chevy’S Fresh Mex locations are giving away a limited number of t-shirts with the code word “Tequila” and Hooters has extended it’s$5 special on watermelon margaritas.

Be sure to check with your location to see if they’re participating in these deals.

One tequila? How about THREE. For National Tequila Day, we’re celebrating the day with a few $5 margaritas. Who’s in? pic.twitter.com/709jLeiOA8 — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) July 23, 2018