Nike will raise wages for thousands

ST. LOUIS- The Wall Street Journal reports more than 7,000 Nike employees will be getting raises as of August 1.

The company is looking to address concerns about pay equity and reshape the company`s culture after complaints of inappropriate workplace behavior.

Nike cast the pay changes as part of its effort to maintain a corporate culture “in which employees feel included and empowered,” according to an internal memo sent to staff on Monday.