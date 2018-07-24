× Police investigating serious accident in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – The Webster Grove Police Department is investigating a serious accident involving 2 vehicles at the intersect of Big Bend and Laclede Station Road. The accident happened around 10:30 pm Tuesday night.

A witness tells Fox 2 that the 2 cars hit head-on as a truck tried to turn and the car heading west on Big Bend smashed into it.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital.

No word on the other driver.