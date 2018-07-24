Police seek public’s help to find missing Jefferson County man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Authorities are seeking help from the public to find a missing Jefferson County man. Dalton L. Roney, 26, was last seen on February 1st of this year walking area of Tower Road and Hillsboro House Springs Road around 6:40 pm.

Roney is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, with tattoos on his calves, arms and a bird on his left abdomen.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Mr. Roney, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or 911.