× Rauner signs election commission-county clerk legislation

WHEATON, Ill. – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation allowing some county clerk offices to absorb the functions of election commissions that currently operate separately.

The bill resulted from a DuPage County advisory referendum passed in March calling for the county election commission to be merged into the county clerk’s office.

With Rauner’s signing of House Bill 5123 on Monday, consolidation can move forward. The bill also allows similar action in Kankakee County. That is the only other county where a separate county election commission presently exists.

After signing the bill at the DuPage County Administration Building in Wheaton, Rauner said the legislation is “another step in the right direction for Illinois.”

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin says consolidation is a “good government reform that will save taxpayers money.”