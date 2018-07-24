Scammers targeting home buying process during booming market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The housing market is booming. That means mortgage and title companies are very busy closing deals. They deal with mounds of paperwork, your personal paperwork with all of your financial information. It's all ripe for the picking for scammers.

Scott Scaeffer with Blade Technologies Inc says hackers may gain access to a title company's internal network. They send the soon-not-to-be homeowner a spearphishing email asking that the closing costs be paid prior to the meeting via wire transfer.

What should you do if we get an email like this? Call the title company to confirm their request. Be sure to use a number that you were provided previously. The attackers may have changed the telephone number on the spearphishing email to cause you to contact them instead.

More information: www.Bladetechinc.com