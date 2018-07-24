× Victim in ‘freak accident’ on Forest Park Parkway identified as prominent local businesswoman

ST. LOUIS – A woman died Monday while driving in St. Louis when another driver’s accident on a bridge above her caused a 1-ton chunk of concrete to fall on her car. She has been identified as prominent local businesswoman 64-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa. She was the wife of former St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa.

Torrisi-Mokwa died instantly when the concrete hit her black Tesla sedan Monday. Police Lt. Paul Lauer called it “a very freak accident.”

They said the 22-year-old driver of a white sedan lost control of her car Monday on Lindell Boulevard over Forest Park Parkway after making a turn onto the bridge. She crashed into a concrete barrier, dislodging a large piece of the barrier and sending it to Forest Park Parkway below.

Authorities have not identified the 22-year-old woman driving the white vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A third car, a white SUV, was behind the black Tesla below and rear-ended it. No one in that vehicle was injured.

Torrisi-Mokwa’s LinkedIn profile says she founded Congruence and had over 20 years experience advising local and national businesses on how to develop leaders within their organizations. Previously she was the principal of global performance management at Arthur Andersen and prior to that she was the director of Boeing’s Leadership Center. She was the chair of the Women’s Leadership Council at the Humane Society of Missouri and a St. Louis Society board member.

Previous report: