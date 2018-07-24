Win FRONT ROW tickets to El Monstero!

Monsters and Mummies starring El Monstero and special guest Here Come the Mummies is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 11th. FOX 2 wants you to win tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK with one grand prize winner receiving a pair of FRONT ROW tickets!

For those first timers, here’s the skinny….El Monstero is a St. Louis based Pink Floyd tribute band that has been building a loyal following for over a decade. The current line up includes Mark Thomas Quinn (lead vox, guitar, lap steel), Jimmy Griffin (lead vox, guitar), Kevin Gagnepain (bass, vox), Bryan Greene (elec, steel, and nylon guitar) John Pessoni (drums, vox) Bill Reiter (keys, vox) Jake Elking (keys), Dave Farver (sax) and of course the ladies….Erminie Cannon, Tandra Williams, and Coco Soul….they steal the show; Many of the members of El Monstero have been in bands that were signed to major labels, and they are all top notch players. The band spares no expense on production, hiring the best sound, lighting, visual, pyro, wardrobe, set design, and stage management personnel that St. Louis has to offer, as well as the best sound and lighting equipment in town.

Tickets are on sale now.

