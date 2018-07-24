× Woman accidentally shot at Shrewsbury apartment complex

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – A woman was accidentally shot at a Shrewsbury apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 11:15 a.m. at the Georgetown Apartments, located in the 7800 block of Chatwell Drive.

The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to her arm and was transported to a local hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental and occurred inside the woman’s residence. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

