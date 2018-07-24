Woman accused of stealing friend’s car, kidnapping child over rejected advances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police said a woman was so angry her friend rejected her romantic advances that she stole her friend's car with her 9-month-old baby inside.

Kenyetta McKinney, 22, was charged with child kidnapping, assault, stealing, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and endangering the welfare of a child.

St. Louis police said McKinney rode with her female friend to the Speedy Gas Station at Compton and Chippewa at around 7:20 p.m. Friday. When her friend ran inside to get some soda, McKinney took off with her friend's 9-month-old baby inside the car and sent her a message, telling her that she took the woman's car and son because she would not have a relationship with her.

When an officer spotted the stolen car, prosecutors said McKinney refused to stop and began speeding, driving into oncoming traffic and intentionally struck a police vehicle head-on. She was apprehended but the baby wasn't in her car. Police said McKinney admitted to abandoning the baby in an alley somewhere near South Jefferson Avenue and Arsenal Street.

Police found the baby an hour later in an alley in the 3200 block of Ohio Avenue. He was not hurt and was reunited with his mother a short time later.

McKinney’s bond was set at $50,000. As for the officer she crashed into, police said he was able to run out of his car and arrest her. He was later taken to the hospital and released with a minor concussion.