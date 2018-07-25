Today marks the 3rd Annual Speed Awareness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Wednesday, July 25 marks the 3rd Annual Speed Awareness Day in Illinois.

Illinois State Police wants to remind drivers to watch their speed every day. According to the most recent data, speeding is responsible for more than 34 percent of all traffic fatalities in the state.

The mission of the Illinois Speed Awareness Day is to prevent deaths, tragedies, and reduce injuries on our highways due to excessive speeding.

Cahokia police are among the agencies taking part in the safety crackdown.