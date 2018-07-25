Alton police have town dancing in ‘Happy’ lipsync video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL - "Happy!" - The Alton Police Department's Lip Sync Challenge video has officers dancing in the streets. They have the whole city clapping along to Pharrell Williams' hit song.

The Alton Police Department writes, "The Pevely Police Department challenged, and we accepted the challenge with YOUR help!

THANK YOU to everyone who helped with this project, but a special thanks to The Unseen Stars for producing and editing this video for us. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed working with everyone in the community!

We also hope the Alton Police Departments in Alton, TX and Alton, NH will accept the challenge to get out in their communities and show them just how "Happy" they are too."