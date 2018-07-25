× Better Business Bureau warns of Branson timeshares

BRANSON, Mo. – The Better Business Bureau is warning people to do their research before buying a timeshare in Branson and to beware of high-pressure sales tactics.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a study released Tuesday says the bureau’s Springfield office examined 925 consumer complaints about timeshare issues from 2015 to 2017. The study says the Missouri attorney general’s office handled 3,547 complaints from around the country during that same three-year period.

People who complained reported that they were lured in by offers involving show tickets, free meals or other perks that led to sitting through hours-long, high-pressure sales presentations. The study report focused on Branson, which has 30 timeshare resorts.

Branson Mayor Karen Best said in a statement that she favors more state-level regulation of timeshares to “prevent illegal or unethical conduct.”

