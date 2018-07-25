Body recovered from lake, identification not released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE- A 71-year-old East St. Louis man was fishing with his girlfriend at a Lake in Frank Holten State Park when he discovered the body just before 8p.m. Tuesday.

The man tells FOX2 he actually hooked the body with his line and then told his girlfriend to call police when he realized what he had found.

Illinois State Police confirm the body is that of a male and that they pulled it from the water around 10:15 Tuesday night.

The family of a man reported missing last month was at the scene trying to find out if the body might be their loved one, but police told them it was not their family member.

At this point, authorities have not released the identity of the man not have they told us how they believe he died.

Ilinois State Police Headquarters in Collinsville. Authorities here are investigating after the body of a man was found by a fisherman in a lake last night at Frank Holten State Park in Centreville. Fisherman says he hooked body as he was reeling in his line. Then his...(1) pic.twitter.com/tRsPB3yHC5 — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) July 25, 2018