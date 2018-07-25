× Burned human remains identified as Spanish Lake man

WEST ALTON, Mo. – St. Charles County investigators identified burned human remains that were discovered Tuesday morning in the West Alton area.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, a bystander driving to work noticed the remains and contacted police around 7 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the Maple Island Access—not far from the Melvin Price Locks and Dam—where they found the remains.

On Wednesday, the remains were identified as 39-year-old Wilbert J. Irving of Spanish Lake.

Joyner said the St. Charles County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine Irving’s cause of death.