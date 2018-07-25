Children’s charity looks to match anonymous donation to help child in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Variety the Children's Charity has been helping children with physical and developmental disabilities for more than 80 years. Last year Variety raised enough money to give a new power wheelchair to a child in need.

Variety is now in the midst of their Matching Gift Challenge 2018. Variety requested help from the people of St. Louis to match an anonymous donation of $25,000.

Variety's Executive Director, Brian Roy, said the charity set this goal to match the anonymous donation in hopes of gifting a power wheelchair to another child in need.

For more information and to donate visit www.VarietySTL.org/donate/matching-gift-2018.