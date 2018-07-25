City considers bridge sound after falling concrete death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis official says the bridge a woman was driving under when she was killed by a 1-ton chunk of falling concrete is structurally sound, although federal officials have rated it as deficient.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa died Monday when another woman drove into the bridge, causing the concrete to fall. City operations director Todd Waelterman says 57-year-old bridge wasn't compromised and has been reopened.

National data shows that the U.S. Department of Transportation rated the bridge as structurally deficient in 2016. The classification indicates that load-bearing parts of the bridge have been damaged and require ``significant maintenance and repair to remain in service.''

Waelterman says the bridge is on the city's radar to be replaced, a process that could take a decade.

