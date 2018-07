Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The middle of summer may seem early to think about deer hunting, but if hunters are interested on getting in on managed hunt opportunities, now is the time to act. Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss “managed hunts” and how you can apply to participate.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov and search “managed deer hunts.”