Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…JULY 26, 2018

The next cool front on the way for Thursday afternoon…in the northwest flow…maybe a spot thundershower or twoThursday afternoon…limited…85 again…Quiet Friday…82 for the high!…then the weekend…Saturday looks okay…but the next and stronger front arrives Saturday evening…periods of rain and some storms Saturday evening, night and Sunday and much of Sunday night…a pretty solid batch of wet…the Cards games will be in play with the wet…especially on Sunday…cool temps for Summer all weekend long.