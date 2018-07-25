Elderly man accused of propositioning teen at park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 73-year-old Fenton man for allegedly propositioning a teen boy at a public park.

According to prosecutors, Robert Payne approached a 16-year-old boy at Minnie Ha Ha Park on July 18 and offered to take him home and perform oral sex on him.

In charging documents, Sunset Hills police detectives said Payne was a danger to the community because “he's been investigated for similar behavior in the past (seeking a sexual encounter with an underage male), and on both occasions when arrested, defendant has been in possession of a loaded firearm.”

Police also said Payne was a regular visitor to public parks frequented by children, but charging documents do not specify which ones.

Payne was charged with second-degree sexual misconduct.

Police urge anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to contact them or the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.