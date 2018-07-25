Emergency crews battle apartment fire on Main Street in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Firefighters were called to North Main Street in St. Charles around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a building in the 200 block of North Main Street, near Monroe Street.

A witness across the street told FOX2 she saw smoke coming from the residence apartment above. She said she spoke with the people who live there who said three people were able to safely escape with their dogs.

