Former second lady Jill Biden, stops in St. Louis as part of Walk of America

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 2:
during a Women’s History Month reception in honor of women veterans on Capitol Hill, March 2, 2016 in Washington, DC. After being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress passed a joint resolution in 1987 which designated the month of March as Women’s History Month. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS- Former second lady Jill Biden visits St. Louis on Wednesday.
She has joined forces with Walk of America to help raise awareness for wounded veterans from the United States and the United Kingdom.
The veterans are walking 1,000 miles across the country to raise money for wounded veterans. They are resting in St. Louis before the next leg of their journey.
In total, the team will visit 68 cities. The started June 2 in Los Angeles and will end September 6 at the World Trade Center Memor