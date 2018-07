Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel in the Cortex Innovation District is planned for 9:30a.m. Wednesday, July 25.

The Aloft Hotel by Marriott hotel was first announced in October 2016 as part of the larger phase three of Cortex, which included a new office building, parking garage, and apartment development.

The $25 million boutique hotel located on Duncan Avenue at Forest Park Avenue will feature 129 rooms, and expected to open in the fall of 2019.