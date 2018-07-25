How parents can learn to help their children with language delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It Takes Two to Talk is a speech program run by Julie Vonarx, a certified speech language pathologist. Vonarx said the focus of the program is to work with parents and children.

She said some research shows that at times parents have more influence in helping their children with speech problems and language delays than a speech pathologist does. Vonarx said if she can work with parents and teach them some skills to help their child it may be more beneficial for the child.

The program runs for 12 weeks and begins Monday, August 13.

For more information visit www.Mercy.net/2toTalk.